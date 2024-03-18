The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pitch delay could see hockey clubs on the road all season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is slowly progressing on the Prince of Wales Park hockey pitch renovation. Picture by Adam Trafford
Work is slowly progressing on the Prince of Wales Park hockey pitch renovation. Picture by Adam Trafford

WESTVIC Hockey Club could be forced to play every match this State League 1 season away from home due to delays on the relaying of its home pitch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.