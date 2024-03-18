The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
CHFL club Clunes pulls out of under-18 football for season 2024

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 19 2024 - 7:10pm, first published 4:30am
Central Highlands Football League club Clunes has pulled out of the under-18s competition this season due to a lack of numbers at junior levels.

General news and sports journalist

