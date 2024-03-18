CHFL club Clunes pulls out of under-18 football for season 2024

Central Highlands Football League club Clunes has pulled out of the under-18s competition this season due to a lack of numbers at junior levels.
A decision was taken by the club at a meeting with players and families last week, with the club making the tough decision to have its junior team go into recess for the season.
Club president Andrew Stinchcombe said despite best efforts, there just wasn't enough juniors to be able to field a team this year.
"Despite coach Andrew Knowles and the football department's relentless efforts and numerous phone calls, we have been unable to secure enough players to fill the side," he said.
"In recent years we have struggled with junior numbers as have neighboring clubs within the CHFL.
"We will continue to work with CHFL Board and AFL Goldfields towards increasing participation rates at a region level."
He said of those juniors who remained, the club would help them join other regional clubs this year..
"The affected players and families have been contacted personally, and we will continue to support them with any decision to play at neighbouring clubs for the 2024 season. (It will be) similar to the consideration that Creswick offered to us in 2023.
"The most important thing for these boys at this time is to play football so as a club we will do what we can to ensure that happens."
He said the club hoped to be able to return next season.
"The committee and football department will be working hard behind the scenes throughout the year, putting steps in place to give ourselves the best opportunity for a full team of under-18 boys for the 2025 season," he said.
"This change will also have an added effect on Junior Football game times for under-12s and under-15s, and this will be communicated as soon as possible.
Central Highlands Football League president Doug Hobson said all options remained on the table given Clunes departure now meant an even number of teams.
However, he said a second bye for clubs loomed as the most popular option for this season.
He said the league and the Goldfields region would work with the club to give them every opportunity to return next season.
"It's hard enough to lose any grades, but under-18s particularly fill a void for your reserves and seniors," he said.
"We will have a look at it as it goes, but what we'll likely do is put our starting times for under 12s and under 15s later to avoid the gap.
"What this does is alleviate the need for a bye, but particularly since COVID, I think most people appreciate an extra weekend off."
