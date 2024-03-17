Season ending injuries in AFL opening round carnage

THREE former Western District footballers face a season on the sidelines after an injury-plagued first round of the AFL season.
It has been confirmed that young Richmond defender, East Point's Josh Gibcus will spend the rest of the season on the sidelines after injuring his knee on Friday night.
It is a cruel blow for the youngster who missed all of last season with a hamstring tendon injury.
New Richmond coach Adem Yze said post-match that Gibcus's latest career stall is "gut-wrenching", but the club is sticking by him.
"We are all incredibly disappointed for Josh. It is horrible luck after what he has already encountered on the injury front in his short career," Tigers football performance manager Tim Livingstone said in the club statement.
"Josh battled through last year with his head up and had put in a mountain of work to get himself back to full fitness for this season.
"We view Josh as a long-term player for us and an important part of our future, so we will give him all the support he needs and help him throughout his road to returning in 2025.
North Melbourne defender Josh Goater, who hails from Sunbury, has a torn achilles and is also set to miss the rest of the season as well.
Goater slumped to the ground after starting to run after Toby Greene when the Giants skipper made a lead inside 50, and immediately reached for his lower left leg. There were just six minutes on the clock in the last quarter when Goater went down.
Coach Alastair Clarkson expressed his disappointment for the youngster after Saturday's game.
"Josh is a young player in his third year of footy," Clarkson said. "If that's a ruptured Achilles I dare say his season's done which is so sad.
"He's going to have to rehab it well and get it better for next year."
And the Fremantle Dockers are also counting the cost of a massive injury toll in Sunday night's clash against Brisbane, including Oscar McDonald who looked to seriously damage his knee.
McDonald, playing his first game for his third club, landed awkwardly from a marking contest in the third quarter and immediately grabbed from his knee. Scans on Monday will determine the extent of his injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.