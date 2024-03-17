Top Factors To Consider When Designing A Sustainable Australian Garden

Create your own sustainable garden to integrate sustainable living practices and healthy eating habits into your life. Picture Shutterstock

The best kinds of family homes are those that feel like genuine havens - a little slice of utopia lovingly maintained by generations, where you know you can always escape to and feel protected. And with more Aussie families integrating sustainable living practices and even healthy eating habits into their lives, we've also been finding new ways to embrace eco-conscious living in the way our homes and garden spaces have been laid out.

So how can we make our homes and gardens sustainable? A sustainable garden is definitely within the realm of possibility, with some forethought and careful planning. This helpful article will share the top factors to consider, so continue reading to learn more about this valuable topic.

Use An Australian Fencing Supplier

First, you'll need to make sure that your sustainable Australian garden is protected by barriers that are designed to withstand Australia's uniquely harsh climatic conditions. In other words, you'll want to use an Australian fencing supplier for your sustainable garden. This is for a variety of reasons, but the primary ones are that you can first expect a higher level of build quality (as we mentioned), and secondly that imported fencing materials may significantly increase your carbon footprint. The international shipping supply chain consumes energy on a hectic scale, mainly when you're relying on fossil-fueled cargo ships to import your fencing supplies.

By using an Australian fencing supplier that keeps its supply chain onshore, you're already creating a sustainable garden by reducing the emissions required to install your fencing. Check if your supplier uses Australian-made products before you engage them to build your garden fence.

Solar Fountains and Water Features

If you're considering a fountain or water feature for your sustainable garden, ensure that you purchase a solar-powered model. Solar fountains are the right choice for those concerned about power usage or who want an energy-efficient water fountain with sustainability in mind. They are perfect for your home and the environment and can make use of even the faintest sunlight to operate.

A solar water feature or fountain will be sure to add a touch of elegance and class to your garden and make for the perfect centrepiece for all the family to enjoy while relaxing outside. Once it's installed, you can sit back and enjoy its presence while listening to the gentle sound of flowing water from dawn till dusk if that's what you want to do!

Start Composting

Composting is an excellent way to both embed sustainability within your garden but also reduce the amount of organic waste your home sends to landfills. You can compost most organic matter, apart from meat. Veggie scraps, fruit scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds, tea bags, bread - all of this can be put into your kitchen compost bin. You can then transfer it to your outdoor compost pile or bin once it's complete.

A tip here - invest in a raised, tumbling compost bin. There are a few reasons for this. One is that mice and rats love compost, and a raised, closed-lid bin will keep them out of it. The other is that tumbling your compost will help it to aerate, and this can assist with natural decomposition.

Once your compost has broken down to a soil-like substance, you can spread this nutrient-rich soil on your garden beds to give your plants a much-needed boost, or include it in potting when you're potting seedlings or flowers. The nutrients in the compost are ideal for growing all sorts of plants, so composting is sure to open plenty of doors for your household when it comes to all things fruit and veg cultivation.

Plant an Edible Garden

And speaking of fruit and veg cultivation, a significant way to make your garden and your household more sustainable is to grow more edible plants, including herbs. This will reduce the amount that you spend at the grocery store, thereby lowering your food bill and also reducing your contribution to carbon emissions but lowering your participation in the supply chain.

You can grow most herbs quickly, such as basil, oregano, thyme, parsley and more - these are all low effort shrubs to grow and maintain. Some fruits you can quickly grow if you have the space include apples, citrus and berries. Some vegetables are reasonably achievable, too, including beans, corn, peas, carrots, potatoes, pumpkin and other tubers.

Swap out your Lawn for some Wildflowers

As lush and gorgeous as a full green lawn looks, these pesky garden features can require a lot of water, time and maintenance to keep looking fabulous. Fertiliser and frequent watering are required, which doesn't make a large lawn the most sustainable feature of your garden. A more sustainable approach is to lose the lawn and landscape the area with either ornamental grass, low-growing shrubs or some easy-to-maintain groundcovers.

In recent years, it's become increasingly popular for Aussie homeowners to swap out their lawns for native wildflower seeds. Not only do wildflowers look infinitely more gorgeous and eye-catching than boring lawns, but they're also superb for supporting bees, birds, and other local fauna. And best of all - wildflowers are far more hardy and low-maintenance than having a monotonous, manicured front garden lawn.

Plant Drought Tolerant Plants

If you've already made the switch from green lawns to colourful wildflowers, then why not go one step further and swap out all your thirsty perennials and deciduous plants for native, drought-tolerant plants instead? Opting for drought-tolerant shrubs and plants is a great way to reduce your water usage and boost your garden's sustainability rating simultaneously.

Certain Australian native grasses and shrubs are inherently drought-resistant as they've evolved in the harsh Australian climate. Certain plants from Mediterranean regions have also adapted to endure long periods without water, such as roses, olives and geraniums.

Some other sustainable landscaping hacks worth considering include choosing grey or thick-leaved plants, which are naturally water-efficient.

A Sustainable Summary

This helpful article has shared just some of the top methods to help your household plan and design a sustainable Australian garden. On top of these measures, you may even opt to take additional steps like investing in only sustainable building materials, or materials with a lower carbon footprint. This can include selecting mudbrick building materials for your home or even opting to install composite decking over shelling out for hardwood timber decking - which may not have been sustainably sourced.