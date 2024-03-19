Jackie got fed up with big supermarkets: she found a way to save money

ABOUT 12 months ago Ballarat mum Jackie Walker finally had enough of food wastage and reported treatment of farmers from the nation's major supermarket chains.
Ms Walker is among an increasing number of Ballarat households turning to fresh produce subscription services for food that either does not meet supermarket aesthetic standards, or that has grown in excess supply.
She has noticed the savings on her grocery bill - especially amid the often unpredictable eating habits of her toddler daughters - and, with her partner, has been consuming more fruit and vegetables.
"I've been saving more [than advertised] because it's fresher and lasting longer. Most stuff I'm getting more than two weeks out of and the quality is so much better," Ms Walker said.
"...I don't think Australia should be relying on overseas for fresh fruit and veggies but it's becoming that way. I want to be supporting Aussie farmers."
Supermarket produce prices have repeatedly come under fire from the government. It was again highlighted when then-Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci abruptly ended an ABC Four Corners interview following questioning on the rise in grocery prices and the cost of living crunch impacting Australian consumers.
Peak vegetable growers advocacy group has claimed almost 25 per cent of commercial produce buyers "often reject an entire pallet over one 'bad apple'", the ABC has reported. The group said this cost farmers about $30 million each year.
Melbourne-based mates Josh Ball and Josh Brooks-Duncan started sustainable grocery subscription Farmers' Pick three years ago after finding a "weird" looking carrot in a farmers' market and realising it tasted real good - and would otherwise have been left on farms.
They started packing their first box in a backyard set-up. Mr Ball was up at 3am early last week to start packing and overseeing boxes in the thousands.
He said there had been an "insane reaction" in the wake of the spotlight on supermarkets, with consumers wanting "something different". Ballarat has been a "stronghold" for the company.
Ballarat residents, including Ms Walker's household, saved about 11,395 kilograms of fresh produce from being discarded in 2023, Farmers' Pick figures show.
The postcode 3350 ranks seventh in the Farmers' Pick Australia-wide customer base and is the top regional area.
Farmers Pick does not have any farmers in the immediate Ballarat region, because this was not a major growing area, but does source from about 30 farms in regional Victoria and was always looking for new suppliers.
They buy direct from Australian farmers to make it "worth digging", which in turn shortens the supply chain. This also allows them to move more closely with seasons and weather conditions.
Recipes are shared with consumers but social media has allowed for a community of sharing recipes, especially for less well-known fruit and vegetables.
The Farmers' Pick model has shifted into incorporating optional extras such as eggs, oat milk and peanut butter. A new delivery of sun-dried tomatoes and tomato paste was made this month and Ms Walker has enjoyed discounted taco shells.
Mr Bell said these products were mostly short-dated.
"These are at-risk for being wasted by manufacturers because they can't find a home for them," Mr Bell said.
"Supermarkets typically don't want anything dated less than six months.
"...At the end of the day we're hoping to see consumers save money and we'd like to see less food waste."
