Graeme Beaston farewelled with special Lake Wendouree tribute

Eureka Concrete drivers have paid tribute to the company's founder on Tuesday as family, friends and workmates filled Ballarat's St Patrick's Cathedral to farewell and celebrate the life of Graeme Beaston.
Mr Beaston died aged 81 on March 10, 2024.
Truck drivers completed two laps around Lake Wendouree in a bright yellow convoy before the funeral.
Delivering the eulogy, one of Mr Beaston's four sons, Troy, said his father loved his family and left a big hole in the Ballarat community after being in the concrete industry for 60 years.
"Most of all enjoyed his time watching his grandkids grow up," Troy said.
"His biggest legacy ... was Eureka Concrete.
"When we lose people like Graeme, we lose a lot of knowledge and ideas within those industries.
"If he had his way he would still love to be at work with his work boots on.
"Graeme, it's time to rest - you deserve it. Rest in peace."
The trucks were also there as Mr Beaston's hearse left the cathedral for his final resting place.
Mr Beaston founded Eureka Concrete in 1972 and built it up to be one of the biggest and most recognisable businesses in the Ballarat region - one that is still family owned and operated.
The business turned 50 years old in April 2022, with Mr Beaston still working and looking after clients.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.