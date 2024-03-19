The Courier
Graeme Beaston farewelled with special Lake Wendouree tribute

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
March 19 2024 - 12:53pm
Graeme Beaston's coffin leaving St Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral on March 19, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Graeme Beaston's coffin leaving St Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral on March 19, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

Eureka Concrete drivers have paid tribute to the company's founder on Tuesday as family, friends and workmates filled Ballarat's St Patrick's Cathedral to farewell and celebrate the life of Graeme Beaston.

Senior Digital Journalist

