Lease this prime site and transform your business space

This prime exposure site at 1005 Latrobe Street, Delacombe, is for lease with Colliers Ballarat.
The property features approximately 410 square metres of warehouse space, with a spacious 120 square metres of office and showroom space.
It is fitted with a high-clearance roller door for easy access from the street and has staff kitchen facilities.
This property offers generous frontage on the highly regarded Latrobe Street, home to many national brands and local businesses.
Latrobe Street is situated on the fringe of Ballarat's future growth corridor at Ballarat West.
The total land area is approximately 1854sqm with a total building area of approximately 530sqm.
It includes Latrobe Street frontage and Industrial 1 zoning.
The property is available for lease now at $80,000 per annum, plus GST and outgoings.
For further information, please contact Colliers agents David Wright at 0418 518 353 or Alex Worthington at 0467 367 931.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.