Samantha Murphy not found as police renew bush search near Buninyong

The search for Samantha Murphy's body continues after multiple police teams were deployed to search bushland in Buninyong on Wednesday, March 20.
Police did not find the mother-of-three's body during the six-hour search.
Since arresting and charging Ballarat man Patrick Stephenson, 22, for Ms Murphy's alleged murder on March 7, police investigations have focused on locating her body.
They expect to continue the physical ground search over the coming weeks, after Wednesday's search ended about 2.30pm.
"Today's search (was) undertaken in the area of the Buninyong Bushland Reserve," a Victoria Police spokesperson said. "The search will focus on an area highlighted by intelligence derived from a number of sources."
Police from different units including Missing Persons, Dog Squad, Search and Rescue Squad, motorcyclists from Road Policing Command and police from the Western Region gathered at Royal Park in Buninyong before heading out.
They were searching in areas away from trails and roads and asked the public not to join the search.
"Hopefully (the) search will benefit the investigation or provide further avenues of inquiry for police," Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said in a statement.
"We will also look at further searches in the Ballarat area as the investigation progresses."
Stephenson will return to court on August 8.
Ms Murphy is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet when leaving her house on February 4 about 7am.
Anyone with any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers.com.au
Ms Murphy disappeared after going for a run on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and despite several attempts by police and the community, her body has not been found.
