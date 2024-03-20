BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Ballarat

Chris Maple's second year as coach of the Ballarat Swans in the Ballarat Football Netball League is shaping up much differently to his experience of 2023.
His first at the helm was primarily focused on development.
Maple debuted 16 players at senior level, taking the opportunity to blood youngsters.
"It wasn't an ideal scenario, but it was necessary," he said.
"It was always about getting (senior) games into players.
"Development doesn't happen overnight, but they should be improved by that exposure to senior football," he said.
"They've had a taste and it's made them hungrier to work on their game.
"The question is, have they played enough to get better?"
Ballarat won five games and finished ninth last season.
Maple's first target for 2024 is straightforward.
"Simply put, we want to win more games than we lose.
"If we can do that the rest will look after itself.
"There were a number of games we were in for a long time, but couldn't go on with it."
To complement what Ballarat hopes is natural development and progress, the Swans have focused on adding some experience in their recruiting drive.
Former Essendon AFL player Lauchie Dalgleish is their big addition.
The 30-year-old is a huge pick up to go with the return of former Greater Western Victoria Rebels captain and Collingwood VFL player Callan Wellings.
Wellings was signed for 2023, but did not play.
Footscray VFL player and former Essendon AFL-listed Rhett Montgomerie has also adopted Ballarat as his home club. He also has SANFL experience.
Carisbrook has also proved a happy hunting ground for recruits, with Harry Butler, and brothers Zak and Lewis Rinaldi joining.
Lewis Rinaldi is a late arrival and is fresh from playing with Nightcliff in the NTFL premier division grand final.
Maple said they all added varying degrees of experience, which would be important in building momentum.
There have also been a number of departments, including young talls Mitch Magrath (Newlyn) and Riley Fisher (Rokewood-Corindhap), Lawson Prendergast (WA) and Tyler Constable (Newbridge).
Geelong VFL-listed Bailey Van de Heuvel has adopted Leopold as his home club.
The most notable loss is veteran Daniel Kennedy, who has called time on his distinguished career with the Swans.
He was a three-time best and fairest, former captain and represented the BFNL with distinction.
Coach: Chris Maple (non-playing) second year
2023: 9th - 5 wins, 11 losses
Highest score: 24.14 (158) v Melton South
Highest score against: Sebastopol 25.25 (175)
Lowest score against: Bacchus Marsh 4.7 (31)
Leading goalkicker: Andrew Hooper 36
Harry Butler (Carisbrook)
James Carpenter (Uni Blacks)
Lauchie Dalgleish (Drysdale)
Bailey Fraser (returning)
Rhett Montgomerie (Essendon VFL) Footscray VFL listed
Lewis Rinaldi (Carisbrook/Nightcliff NTFL)
Zak Rinaldi (Carisbrook)
R1: Bacchus Marsh (a) - April 13
R2: Redan (h)
R3: Lake Wendouree (h)
R4: Darley (h)
R5: Melton (a)
R6: bye
R7: East Point (a)
R8: Melton South (h)
R9: North Ballarat (a)
R10: Sebastopol (h)
R11: Sunbury (h)
R12: Redan (a)
R13: bye
R14: Lake Wendouree (a)
R15: North Ballarat (h)
R16: Sebastopol (a)
R17: Melton South (a)
R18: East Point (h)
Erin Richardson has a wealth of experience as a player and coach and she is going to need every bit of it as Ballarat Swans' new non-playing A grade netball coach in the BFNL this year.
Richardson only landed the job in January, so even now there remains a lot of catching up to do in preparation for the season.
She said as a result the Swans had been a little bit slow to get going.
"We'll get there."
Her biggest challenge is rebuilding after an exodus of players from the team which just missed finals last season.
Richardson, who is also 19/under coach, said only a few players from the 2023 team remained, including her daughter Ava Richardson and Ruby Lovell.
She said as a result the emphasis would be on the development of younger players in the club.
"We're basically starting with a clean slate, so there's the opportunity to develop youth - getting them engaged in learning the fundamentals."
Richardson said it would be a staged process and quite challenging.
"It's all about encouragement and getting them to buy in.
"Netballers don't hit their straps until they're well into their 20s," said Richardson, who has been a VNL player, part of a golden era at Hepburn in the CHNL as a player, CHNL best and fairest, two-time premiership coach at Trentham in the MCDFNL and MCDFNL representative coach.
She said for all the challenges facing the Swans, she guaranteed her team would be enthusiastic and play with a high work rate and plenty of effort.
Richardson is also hoping to land some late recruits to bolster her squad, but the lateness of the pre-season will not make it easy.
2023 - 7th
6 wins, 10 losses
