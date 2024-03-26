The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Wicked role for Ballarat theatre star who has performed across the globe

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 27 2024 - 4:30am
The cast of Wicked on opening night in Melbourne with Ballarat performer Todd Jacobsson third from left in the back row. Picture supplied
Todd Jacobsson performed in so many Ballarat musical theatre productions as a child that he lost count.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

