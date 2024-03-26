Wicked role for Ballarat theatre star who has performed across the globe

"Most people go off to study tertiary musical theatre or full-time dance or something along those lines and that was 100 per cent my plan. I wanted to go to WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) and my plan was to do that but when I was presented with a job on a cruise ship I thought maybe it's best I go off for a year, mature, grow up, save money then come back and study ... that was about 11 years ago," he said.