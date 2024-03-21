The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

The top items stolen from homes and vehicles around Ballarat

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Source: Crime Statistics Agency Victoria
Source: Crime Statistics Agency Victoria

Police say Ballarat residents making sure their vehicles and property are secured is one of the most effective ways to deter crime, with new statistics revealing car accessories, electrical appliances and power tools are among the most common items stolen in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.