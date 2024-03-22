Where to meet a certain bunny in Ballarat next weekend

The Easter Bunny is set to make a number of appearances in Ballarat over the next long weekend - including for some important causes.
Each year Lions representative Bill Sleep organises the special visit to help raise money for the organisation's cancer research fund.
It is a cause close to his heart - his grandson was diagnosed with leukaemia at six years old.
The now-16-year-old is quiet but studious, working his first part time job.
Leona Stevenson, a close friend of the Easter Bunny, said they were often met with both excitement and a few surprised visitors.
She said it was wonderful to see people excited to see the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny will be visiting the ALDI car park on Creswick Road for a barbecue, photos and Easter eggs - starting at 8.30 am.
The bunny will then be near the Peel Street Coles on Sunday March 31 in the morning.
Both events are free but the Lions Club will be asking for donations for the Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.
Easter Decorations and neon lights will be put up in the Sturt Street Gardens from March 31 to April 16 for photo opportunities.
The Easter Bunny will be making a number of different appearances at shopping centers around the city on Saturday March 30.
