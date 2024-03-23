How more airport upgrades could improve safety in the region

Ballarat, nestled in the heart of Victoria, has long been a vital hub for both residents and businesses connecting to regional Victoria and beyond.
Ballarat's airport has recently served as a gateway for fire and emergency response and as a lifeline during times of crisis, but could also provide for regional and interstate travel.
In the wake of the devastating Pomonal, Beaufort, Dereel and other fires that swept through our region, the maintenance as well as urgent need for strategic development of Ballarat's airport has become even more apparent.
Reflecting on these challenges faced during this emergency response and on the $300M-plus private and public investment into Ballarat West Employment Zone, including Link Road delivery, Ballarat's airport development has become more understood and discussed.
Whilst basic maintenance of the old part of the airport runway is expensive, the urgency of this work has been highlighted and a safer runway has become the discussion of emergency fire response aircraft operators.
Whilst we secured funding and delivered the airport runway extension, the maintenance of the older part of the airport tarmac will also need attention to ensure emergency aircraft can continue to safely land and take-off.
This will also provide for the aviation needs of our growing population, and the possibility for the likes of interstate flights and passenger freight transfer.
Alongside these basic airport maintenance requirements and protection of our heritage and community user groups, an updated proposal of our Airport Masterplan is to be presented to council in coming weeks.
This will provide council with expert evidence and guidance on the best ways we might develop Ballarat's airport.
This visionary piece of work considering emergency, safety, and business uses of our airport and surrounding land, will suggest stages possible to help support regional road, rail and air connectivity.
So, it then becomes clearer that this masterplan could help us navigate the challenges our community is regularly faced through fire seasons, health emergencies, and people and freight requirements with transformational opportunity.
The recent regional fires highlighted the choice for strategic placement of emergency aircraft at Ballarat's airport.
The natural geography, accessibility, and centrality of Ballarat to the region is obvious, but the limitations of our current infrastructure were underscored by the emergency and aviation industry, highlighting the pressing need for proactive measures to maintain and enhance our airport's capabilities.
The diversity of aerial firefighting equipment was impressive and exciting to view, but highlighted the ageing condition and safety of the old part of the runway for take-offs and landings.
Investing in the expansion of Ballarat's airport is not just about preparing for the next crisis - it is an investment in our community's long-term resilience, our ability to provide regional passenger connections and business opportunity.
This would also position Ballarat as a forward-thinking and prepared city that prioritizes the well-being of its residents and pressures of population growth.
Like Ballarat's old airport and the history that sits within its heritage overlay, the Goldfields World Heritage bid is drawing attention to our local streets and business success.
I'm loving being involved with these futuristic conversations that can help turn 'challenges' and 'emergencies' into safe, economically viable solutions delivering for our grandchildren's futures.
I am sure that some people are saying 'well, this airport stuff doesn't bother me, nor do I have an interest'?
If people have that view, they should consider the direct and indirect employment opportunities that would emerge, capacity for increased fly-in-fly-out travel to our rich mining industries, and the joys our locals would get with more affordable access and time frames for business and tourism travel.
Our city is growing at around 2 per cent per year and has for the last decade. So, let's prepare for the future instead of treading water while other regional cities pass us by.
Every state is vying for regional funds from the state and federal governments for these exact types of projects.
I believe Ballarat should be fighting and lobbying hard, while we have a federal minister responsible for regional development and state members living with us amidst these challenges.
