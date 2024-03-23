The Courier
Ribbons for child abuse victims removed from St Patrick's Cathedral fence

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 23 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Loud Fence protesters watch as parishioners cut ribbons from the St Patrick's Cathedral fence. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Clergy abuse survivors fear their ongoing struggle for acknowledgement from the Catholic Church may be forgotten, after parishioners cut the ribbons adorning the fence of St Patrick's Cathedral on Sturt Street.

Alex Dalziel

