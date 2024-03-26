The Courier
Quality placement search puts social work students under pressure

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
March 26 2024
Cindy Smith is a chief executive from the Australian Association of Social Workers.
Cindy Smith is a chief executive from the Australian Association of Social Workers. Courtesy of AASW and picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat social work students have resorted to finding their own placements to meet 1,000-hour requirement for graduation.

