BASKETBALL WRAP | Renfree jets his way to Germany for prestigious basketball tournament

Ballarat basketball's rising star Ned Renfree is jetting his way to Germany this week to join the Australian Centre of Excellence team in the 30th Albert Schweitzer Tournament.
Renfree has been selected for the Australian team which will play five games in six days against the best young players in the world.
Australia meets Turkey on March 30 before clashing Czechia the following day and meeting Japan on April 1. The squad then meets host nation Germany on April 3 before clashing with Slovenia in the final group match the next day.
Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence team head coach Robbie McKinlay will kick off their campaign said this squad would be highly competitive.
"Any time we can get our young athletes into Europe, it's huge for us as a program and we are excited to be invited to such a prestigious tournament," he said.
"To be able to pull the group together and have this highly competitive opportunity is testament to the states and territories and the pathway."
Basketball Australia's director of high performance, coaching and talent identification, Peter Lonergan said the Albert Schweitzer Tournament was a catalyst for team and player development.
"The Centre of Excellence and Australian basketball has a proud tradition at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament and the event provides valuable competition against the games powerful nations," he said.
"Exposing our young talent to meaningful international tournament play is so important as we look to identify and develop the next crop of Australian Boomers."
The Albert Schweitzer Tournament has been a gathering of elite basketball talent since the inaugural games in 1958. The tournament restructured in 1993 to align with the FIBA calendar and Australia has been a mainstay in the competition since 1994.
The tournament is seen as a prime scouting opportunity for professional leagues across the world and has featured previous Australian players Patrick Mills, David Andersen, Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova and Mitch Creek.
Ballarat's Youth League Girls are on the board in season 2024 with a convincing 82-57 win against Whittlesea in the clash played at the weekend.
Led by 18 points from Ruby Murphy, and a double of 10 points, 10 rebounds from Emily Lewis, Ballarat led at every change to record a convincing victory.
It wasn't such a good result for the Youth League Boys however, who lost their second match of the season with a 94-75 defeat at the hands for the Melbourne Tigers.
It was 20 points from both Bailey Jacobs and Dyami Hayes that was the best for the Ballarat team, while Jackson Talbot had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Ballarat's next Youth League Boys clash is at home on April 6 against Keilor, while the next Youth League Girls clash is against McKinnon away on April 7.
The Ballarat Miners have rounded out their preparations for the upcoming NBL1 South season with the Ballarat Blitz giving them and a number of other NBL1 clubs a chance to get a series of matches against strong opposition.
The Miners men and women clashed with Albury-Wodonga on Saturday night before the Miners men met Keilor on Sunday and the women clashed with Waverley later in the day.
Of the matches played, the Miners picked up one win with the women's team dominating Albury-Wodonga on Saturday night, winning 82-37, but would go down in a close contest on Sunday 73-67.
The new-look men's team lost two close matches, going down 78-72 on Saturday night and 103-95 on Sunday.
Impressive across the weekend was the Dandenong team which won all three of the matches it played in the men's blitz, while Mount Gambier and the Melbourne were the only two women's teams to get two wins.
The NBL1 season tips off at Selkirk Stadium on Wednesday April 3 with the Miners women and men to clash with reigning national title holders Bendigo.
