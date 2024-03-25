The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

BASKETBALL WRAP | Renfree jets his way to Germany for prestigious basketball tournament

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 26 2024 - 9:16am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Ned Renfree will join the Australian Centre of Excellence squad in Germany this week. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat's Ned Renfree will join the Australian Centre of Excellence squad in Germany this week. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat basketball's rising star Ned Renfree is jetting his way to Germany this week to join the Australian Centre of Excellence team in the 30th Albert Schweitzer Tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.