The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Secure a prime position

By Commercial Property
March 28 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secure a prime position
Secure a prime position
  • 9 Endeavour Way, Alfredton
  • 1863 square metres
  • Auction onsite, on April 19 at noon
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Do you need to expand your business, or have a plan you're keen to implement but just need to find the right block of land that's also in the right place?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.