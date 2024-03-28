Secure a prime position

Do you need to expand your business, or have a plan you're keen to implement but just need to find the right block of land that's also in the right place?
Colliers Ballarat is delighted to present to market on behalf of its valued clients this sensational parcel of land in one of Ballarat's premium locations.
Sturt Street Business Park has transformed into a quality estate which is host to a number of companies, including SteelChief, JG King, Titeline Drilling, Ryan Accounting, Chris Packer & Associates, and many more local and national businesses.
The property has a total area of 1863 square metres (approx.) of Industrial Zoned 1 land, with approximately 30 metres of frontage.
This property is ideally suited to owner-occupiers or developers ready to be a part of the premium business park location.
With strong linkages to Sturt Street, Link Road and Western Highway, this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Do not delay, contact the agency for more information or to arrange a private inspection.
