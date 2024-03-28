A perfect entry point in Delacombe

Nestled within the esteemed Newmarque Estate, this enchanting family haven stands as a beacon of contemporary living, moments away from the bustling Delacombe Town Centre.
Surrounded by a plethora of conveniences including esteemed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and culinary delights, this four-bedroom marvel encapsulates the very essence of comfort, convenience, and modernity.
The opulent main suite has an ensuite for added relaxation, complemented by a sprawling walk-in robe.
At the heart of this abode lies the open plan living, kitchen and dining area, a sanctuary bathed in natural light that radiates warmth and hospitality. The kitchen is equipped with a gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher.
Outside is a low-maintenance yard, with ample room for children to frolic and pets to roam.
The double car garage has internal access, ensuring seamless entry during inclement weather and an added layer of security for vehicles and belongings.
Boasting close proximity to essential amenities, this residence serves as an idyllic sanctuary for modern families yearning for the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. It's more than a home; it's a lifestyle defined by unparalleled ease and elegance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.