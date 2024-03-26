More than 200 sheep killed and injured in truck rollover

A truck driver in his 50s was taken to hospital and a number of sheep killed and injured in a truck rollover at Burnbank, between Lexton and Talbot.
Police said a B-double truck carrying a load of sheep overturned on the Lexton Talbot Road just after 6.30pm on Monday, March 25.
"Agriculture Victoria were called to assist with the numerous injured and deceased sheep," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
Agriculture Victoria confirmed the incident involved 587 sheep, of which 246 died or were "humanely euthanised" at the scene.
The remaining sheep were moved to a nearby property for assessment.
Paramedics and firefighters were also called to the scene.
"A man in his 50s with upper and lower body injuries was transported by road to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
It's not clear how the crash occurred.
