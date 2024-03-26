Bogged thief gets prison for stealing everything but the kitchen sink

A would-be thief has gotten himself bogged outside of a Ballarat East display home he intended to steal furniture from.
Dillon Midal pleaded guilty to theft charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The break-in occurred at a residential lifestyle village in Scott Parade on July 8, 2023.
The manager of the lifestyle village arrived at the display home in the village at about 4.40pm to find Midal bogged in a Holden Commodore out the front.
Out the front of the address sat a microwave, four ceiling fans, two tv brackets, chrome shower head, cutlery drawer and cutlery, wardrobe door, tv unit, dining table, four dining chairs, bedding and décor, which Midal was attempting to steal from the display home.
Some of the brand new furniture was damaged as it had been placed under the car to get it out of the bog.
The door of the display home was wide-open and there were muddy footprints throughout the house.
The village's manager sat watching as another man in a four-wheeled drive came to help Midal out of his predicament, during which both were confronted.
The manager called the police who arrived and arrested Midal.
Midal originally told police he had seen the furniture sitting outside of the display home the night before and was coming to pick it up when he got bogged.
Police matched the muddy boot prints inside of the display home to Midal.
Midal's lawyer Michelle Kilburn told the court about Midal's financial pressures, ice use and disrupted childhood.
Ms Kilburn agreed the theft was "serious" but said it was not "sophisticated or organised", instead a crime of opportunity.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann however called the offending "brazen", and said the theft "took some planning".
"You (Midal) are responsible for this offending, your culpability in relation to it is high," the magistrate said.
Midal was given a five month prison sentence, to begin immediately.
He was led away from the court room by police and into custody.
