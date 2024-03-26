All the faces at the launch of the 2024 Ballarat Business Excellence Awards

Commerce Ballarat has launched its annual Business Excellence Awards for 2024.
The launch was held at the Ballarat Mining Exchange on Wednesday, March 26, while sampling regional produce from the Central Highlands Growers & Producers Hub.
The business awards are an annual event on the city's business calendar, celebrating the greatest achievements across a range of industries.
They acknowledge long-time Ballarat businesses and new businesses finding their niche.
In 2023, the Ballarat Business Excellence Award winners were:
