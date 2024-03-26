Police find scooter allegedly stolen in Sebastopol in 2017

A scooter, allegedly stolen from a home in Sebastopol seven years ago, has been recovered by police in Melbourne's west after officers pulled the rider over because the scooter allegedly had hand-written number plates.
Highway Patrol Officers from Brimbank intercepted the rider in Ardeer about 11.15pm on Wednesday, March 20.
A check of the Vehicle Identification Number found the scooter was allegedly stolen back in December, 2017.
Police said the man was on his way to the pokies when he was pulled over.
"The 40-year-old was also allegedly in possession of knuckledusters and a slingshot," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The Derrimut man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, possess proceeds of crime, possess prohibited weapons, affix false number plate and various other driving offences."
Police also allege the rider "failed to stop on police direction whilst unlicensed".
He was bailed to appear before Sunshine Magistrates' Court at a later date.
