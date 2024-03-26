The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Police

Police find scooter allegedly stolen in Sebastopol in 2017

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated March 27 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 8:25am
A scooter allegedly stolen from a Sebastopol home in 2017 was found by Police in Melbourne on March 20, 2024. Picture supplied
A scooter, allegedly stolen from a home in Sebastopol seven years ago, has been recovered by police in Melbourne's west after officers pulled the rider over because the scooter allegedly had hand-written number plates.

Senior Digital Journalist

