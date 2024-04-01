University hits back over claims of unsupported students

Federation University has hit back at claims it does not assist social work students to find placements.
On March 15, a social work student from overseas posted a thread to find a placement starting in April in the Ballarat Community Noticeboard Facebook group.
Federation University's Professor of Social Work, Community and Human Services Jennifer Martin said it is "rare to note" a student looks for placements on their own on social media instead of asking for the university's help.
She said the university's social work course is "well established" and has a "solid reputation" and relationships with the communities.
"Sometimes students might find their own placement because they've already got a contract," she added. "But they are not required to do that - we do find placements for the students."
"I have never felt any support from my university when it comes to my placement," current social work student Vicky Garcia* said, who requested a pseudonym.
She said there are "160-plus students" but limited available placements are listed on the website - most in Melbourne.
Ms Garcia said she built her own "connections, networks, and friends along the way" to secure a placement and some classmates have come to ask her for help with placements.
Ms Garcia said more than 80 per cent of students are international students from India, the Philippines, China, Nigeria and Sudan.
"There are only about 10 students who are locals roughly," she added.
The university previously said students enrolled in masters of social work this year increased by 51 per cent compared to last year.
The Courier has seen Chinese education agents promoting the university's masters of social work as a "cheap" course for people who want to migrate on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.
In a post, one agent visited the university's Berwick Campus and said social work course was very popular in Australia and that a lot of people were applying for Federation University. The Courier got in touch with several education agents, who did not respond before publication.
Current social work student Ella* Chen, who requested a pseudonym, said cost-effectiveness is why she chose the university.
But the "placement requirement versus this huge increase in student headcount" is "beyond the university's capability", she said.
The Courier has sent questions several times about the number of domestic students and international students enrolled in masters of social work, but the university has yet confirmed before publication.
Professor Martin said the university is capable of providing enough placements to meet the expectations of the Australia Association of Social Workers (AASW) since not all the students will take placements at the same time.
AASW executive chief Cindy Smith previously said, "under the accreditation, the placement should be a place where they're able to learn their skills and their knowledge to be able to be competent social workers."
Life story placement is an offering provided by the university's research centre, Professor Martin said.
She said students will learn the proper methodology, and interview a person to demonstrate that they meet all of the learning outcomes.
However, Ms Chen said the placement was her last choice as she prefers community involvement.
"Life story is an option for Fed Uni students who do not get to have their actual in-the-office placements," Ms Garcia said.
"It is not the last choice - it is not second rate - it's unfortunate if it's seen in that way," Ms Martin said. "All of our placements have to meet the practice standards for the Australian Association of Social Workers."
"If there is any organisation interested in placements of social work students, feel free to contact us," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.