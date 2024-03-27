Ballarat's Georgia Amoore named in Australian Opals Olympic squad

BALLARAT'S college basketball star Georgia Amoore could be on her way to the Olympics having been named in the Australian Opals squad in the lead-up to Paris.
The 166cm guard led her Virginia Tech team to a strong season in the USA, scoring 602 points from her 32 games at an average of 18.8 points a game, while also leading her club's assist statistics with 218 on the season.
She led her side to a 14-4 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference and an overall 25-8 season for the team.
Amoore's strong senior year at College has reaffirmed her position as a likely first-round WNBA Draft selection when it is held on April 15.
There is a possibility the guard could go as high as the top 10 alongside teammate Elizabeth Kitley with both players earmarked as leading first round chances. However she is also still eligible to remain in the College system for one more season should she choose.
Amoore is one of three Ballarat, or former Ballarat Miners, players to be named in the initial 26-member squad which will be cut to 12 for the the Olympic Games in Paris, in July and August.
Also named is centre Zitina Aukuso as well as WNBA star Jade Melbourne, both who spent time with the Ballarat Miners. Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson has also been named in the squad.
The 26-player squad will participate in training camps, tours and fixtures both domestically and internationally against other Olympic-bound countries in the lead up to the Games which begin on July 26.
The final-12 player team for Paris will be chosen from the extended squad.
Amoore's selection is the first time she has been named in the Opals squad.
Last week's Olympic draw, conducted by Opals legend and former Australian captain Penny Taylor in Switzerland, has Australia grouped in Pool B alongside host nation France, Canada and Nigeria.
Opals head coach Sandy Brondello said selecting the squad was an important step in preparations for Paris.
"It's always an exciting time to announce an Olympic squad and I congratulate all the athletes. They all know what it means to play for Australia, and they all want the opportunity to represent their country at an Olympics," Brondello said.
"Our squad is full of exceptional talent, and they will make the decision to pick a final 12 very difficult. We have Canada, Nigeria and France in our pool, so we are focused on that and what is required to get onto the podium."
