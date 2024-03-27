The Couriersport
Ballarat's Georgia Amoore named in Australian Opals Olympic squad

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 27 2024 - 12:28pm
After another outstanding college season, Georgia Amoore has been named in the Australian Opals squad of 26 for the Paris Olympics. Picture by Getty Images
BALLARAT'S college basketball star Georgia Amoore could be on her way to the Olympics having been named in the Australian Opals squad in the lead-up to Paris.

