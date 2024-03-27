Naps-Sebas star Sajith Dissanayaka finally gets his reward

It's been a case of so close but so far in the past for Naps-Sebas all-rounder Sajith Dissanayaka.
A one vote loss in the EJ Cleary Medal in 2022 to Dilan Chandima made him think that maybe his chances of winning the Ballarat Cricket Association's best and fairest might have passed him by.
But a spectacular close to the First XI season, which saw him pick up 10 votes in the final four rounds, three of those for a remarkable 9-69 against Darley (having made a duck earlier with the bat) in the second last round, cemented his position as one of the legends of the BCA
In the end, it was a five-vote win for the popular Naps-Sebas all-rounder, winning on 18 votes from Ballarat-Redan's Jayden Hayes and Mount Clear's Ash George with East Ballarat's Harry Ganley one vote further back.
It was a tough season on the park for Dissanayak's team, which won just two matches for the season, but with a new venue ready to play on next season at Sebastopol and a nucleus of a team which has previously tasted success, he had no doubt things would turn around next season.
Personally, he said the nine-wicket haul against Darley was one out of the box, which gave him confidence to finish the season on a high.
"I'm just so happy mate," he said. "I've tried for three years, I missed by one point to Dilan Chandima, so it's great to get there at last.
"The BCA is terrific to play and I have to say, playing in the country is the best cricket you can play."
He said his heart and his home would always be at Naps-Sebas.
"Naps is the best club I've played for, I love being involved," he said. "I love being able to help everyone to get better, my son is always playing there, I'll love Naps always."
