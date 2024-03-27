Councillors debate 'maturity' while taking jabs over governance motion

Councillors got heated while debating a notice of motion which could lead to restrictions topics discussed in council chambers which passed four to three votes.
While veiled, councillors took shots at how other councillors conducted themselves at council.
The almost 90 minute long debate included councillors accusing another of "sour grapes", being "tone deaf" and "embarrassing".
Councillor Ben Taylor's notice of motion for the council to look into a Positions of Council Policy which would give parameters to councillors ability to call attention to state, national and international issues had a number of submissions from the Ballarat public.
The motion comes after the February 28 meeting where councillor Belinda Coates put forward a notice of motion to write to the federal government in support of a ceasefire in Palestine/Gaza.
The submissions from the public were as divided as the council.
Out of the public representations, four spoke for the motion supporting council look into parameters around state, national and international issues and five spoke against.
One speaker said Ballarat was the birthplace for Australian democracy.
He said this policy would "restrict the democratic process".
The speakers against the motion echoed similar concerns around the council being constrained on how it advocates for its global community members and global issues did impact the community.
One speaker said the policy was to "say Ballarat people aren't apart of the world."
Another speaker argued it was important council advocate as it was the level of government closest to its electors.
The speaker agued it was "stifling the voice" of the community especially those who were born overseas or had parents born overseas.
"It has the undertone of excluding issues in the multicultural community," they said.
Speakers supporting the policy argued the local government was needed to voice local issues especially as people struggling with cost-of-living and face a housing crisis.
A speaker said the community needed the council to be delivering on "core local government issues" and supporting local businesses.
The speaker said notices of motion on international issues was a "misuse of council resources."
Another speaker said people need help as a "local level".
While to councillors were absent, councillors Daniel Maloney and Mark Harris, there were still much discussion over the motion - including the absence of the councillors.
Mayor Des Hudson said the policy from the Mount Alexander Shire was flawed.
He said what council does was come together to determine what they accepted for their community.
"It's the democratic process," Cr Hudson said.
Cr Taylor said the community had state and federal representation to advocate and the council needed to focus on local issues.
"Our role is to the community we represent," he said.
Cr Taylor said the policy could give scope to what the council can and cannot put to the chief executive officer for a notice of motion.
Councillors Tracey Hargreaves and Amy Johnson said this motion was about a report to explore issues.
Cr Johnson said it was "tone deaf to vote not for this."
Cr Hargreaves said it was a step to "perhaps have a better look at our procedures."
She said council would have it's opportunity to "pick a part" a report about the policy.
Cr Peter Eddy spoke against the motion and starting his debate off by saying "I might have hearing issues but I'm not 'tone deaf'".
Cr Eddy said a policy like this was a "narrow definition of roles and responsibilities".
"Who determines impact?" he asked.
"I find this partly offensive, that nine councillors aren't mature enough to consider matters before us."
Cr Eddy said when dealing with the notices like the ceasefire call or discussing climate change wasn't a waste of time.
"I see it as serving our community," he said.
"We need to stop and rethink."
Cr Belinda Coates who brought forward the ceasefire notice of motion was incredulous over the policy.
She called it "embarrassing" and a case of "sour grapes" over the last notice of motion.
"The premise is deeply flawed," she said.
"I hope people see it for what it is - a blatant attempt to use democratic process to limit others using a democratic process."
Cr Coates said it was a means to dictate what councillors can and cannot raise in the chambers and trying to tell the community what they care about.
Cr Coates said there were already checks and balances in place over a notice of motion making it into council meetings.
"This motion does everything it criticises," she said.
Advocating for the community was a part of a council's role, according to the Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark.
"Councils have a key role to play in the encouragement of active democracy within our local communities," he said.
"This includes in the advocacy of key issues affecting the community, at whatever level the community sees fit."
