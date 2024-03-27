The Courier
The Courier
Sherman confirmed starter at Stawell Gift, but will miss 70m race

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 28 2024 - 10:17am
Ballarat runner Cooper Sherman will run in the Stawell Gift, but has pulled out of the 70m event. Picture by Adam Trafford
BALLARAT sprinter Cooper Sherman will compete in the Stawell Gift over 120m this weekend, but he has pulled out of the 70m event, due to his preparations for the 400m at the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide next month.

