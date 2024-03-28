'Continue your search for gold': fallen miner Kurt Hourigan laid to rest

The father who lost his life on March 31 in Mount Clear has been remembered for his devotion to his child.
The funeral for Bruthen man, Kurt Hourigan killed at the Ballarat Gold Mine, was held at the Trentham Football Club on Thursday, March 28.
Kurt James 'Mad Dog' Hourigan was laid to rest, aged 37, having just celebrated his birthday weeks before his sudden death.
Mr Hourigan leaves behind his "little princess", his young daughter Evie age 6.
However, Mr Hourigan was also a father figure to three boys - Harry, Noah and Lucas.
His parents are Barry and Lisa and Mr Hourigan had one brother, Reece. The two brothers grew up playing football together.
In tributes to Mr Hourigan, mourners said being a father was Mr Hourigan's "proudest role and his most admirable quality".
Mr Hourigan was also called "one of nature's true gentleman".
His football club shared memories of his on their Facebook page.
People reached out fondly remembering the quiet and respectful man.
One recalled a time when Mr Hourigan managed to forget his football boots for a pre-season training session. When the team were running, he simply took off his work boots and ran in his socks.
"He was willing to run the course again after he got back," a person said.
"He always had a crack," another wrote.
Mr Hourigan was remembered for his "dogged determination" when playing football and his "number 52 jumper with the little bunny rabbit tail at the back where he'd tie it back cause it was too large."
As a young boy, he would take the train and bike to footy training even though he was in Melbourne.
A former TAFE buddy remembered the man as "quiet and determined" during Mr Hourigan's apprenticeship days.
"When we weren't discussing engines and class work, Kurt would speak of his Mum, his brother and his marathon training," they wrote as a tribute.
To commemorate Mr Hourigan, people were asked to wear pink for his princess and blue for his team - Carlton.
Mr Hourigan was remembered as "one of a kind, a gentle giant, an absolute larrikin, an adventurer, a quirky free spirit".
A GoFund Me is in place in lieu of flowers and funds will go towards support for young Evie.
So far, the fund has raised $29,000, with 151 donations and one donation of $11,000.
Mr Hourigan's colleague, Connor Smith, 21, who was critically injured in the same incident also had a GoFund Me to support his rehabilitation
