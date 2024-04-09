Bigger and better in 2024: The Courier's leading football coverage returns

Players and clubs in the BFNL and CHFL/CHNL have spent the summer months fine-tuning their game plans ahead of a big 2024 season and The Courier is no different, with just two weeks to go until season 2024 kicks off.
The Courier's leading CHFL live streams return in 2024 lead by our CHFL expert David Brehaut in partnership with Sheds and Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment.
Each week we'll broadcast one senior match live at thecourier.com.au during the home and away season as well as finals games in September.
Our Ballarat Football Netball League coverage also returns, with BFNL reporter Greg Gliddon bringing you the latest news, with stats, highlights videos and everything in between during the season.
In a major boost to our offering at thecourier.com.au, fixtures, ladders, scores, goalkickers and line-ups will be available on our site for all grades of the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball Leagues.
Of course, there's always more to the story than the scoreboard, and our dedicated team of reporters and photographers - David Brehaut, Greg Gliddon, Lachlan Bence, Adam Trafford and Kate Healy - will be on the sidelines each week, keeping you up to date with what's happening on and off the field at your favourite club.
In-depth interviews, action photography and video are all part of our extensive coverage.
The team looks forward to bringing home the best local sports coverage, photographs and video for our readers this season so there is no better time to jump on board as a subscriber so you catch it all.
