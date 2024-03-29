Shed destroyed after large fire in Nerrina

A Nerrina shed has been destroyed following a large blaze on Friday, March 29.
The fire, at a property on Lofven Street, started about 2pm and was brought under control within 20 minutes of arrival by Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority [CFA] Crews.
Police also attended the scene and Lofven Street which was still closed to traffic just after Duggan Street as of 3:30pm.
CFA lieutenant Wayne Pengelly told The Courier investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing, but it wasn't currently being treated as suspicious.
"The fire was fully involved in the back part of the shed, it was penetrating through into the front of the shed, we knocked it all down, there is significant to the shed," he said.
Mr Pengelly also said the fire had not spread to the property's residence, but it was a reminder for people to be careful despite the end of summer.
"It's still dry, we haven't had rain for nearly a month, so everything's dry even the lawns are dried out now," he said.
"It won't take long for fire to spread even from buildings or car fires, we're still tinder dry, people need to be aware of conditions and play it safe."
