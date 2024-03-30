Easter weekend road fatality in Gordon

A man in his fifties has died on the Western Highway in Gordon on Good Friday.
On Friday evening at just after 5pm, a 59-year-old motorcyclist was reported dead at the scene.
Emergency services were called to reports a motorcyclist had lost control and was ejected on the highway.
The rider, a 59-year-old Glen Waverley man died at the scene.
Police will investigate the circumstances of the crash and prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Ballarat police are urging drivers to be responsible to prevent road trauma from occurring on the region's roads this weekend, as Victorians travel for the Easter break.
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said everyone has a part to play in keeping Ballarat's roads safe.
"Expect to see a large amount of police this long weekend," he said.
"We will be deploying multiple units ... both unmarked and marked police vehicles and other resources which may include drones being deployed.
"Last year we saw 296 people lose their lives on Victorian Roads. Although we are down 10 per cent this year any life lost is unacceptable.
"Whether you are a driver, passenger, motorcyclist, cyclist or pedestrian there are many things you can do to significantly reduce the likelihood of being injured or injuring another person on Victoria's roads."
Seventy-one lives have been lost on the state's roads so far this year, compared to 78 at the same time (Saturday, March 30) last year.
