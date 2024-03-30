Sherman, Kinnersly take heats to lock in Stawell Gifts semi-final berths

Ballarat duo Cooper Sherman and Chloe Kinnersly have charged their way into Stawell Gifts semi-finals.
Each took out heats at Central Park on Saturday.
Sherman ran off 0.5m to record 12.59 seconds in the ninth of 20 Stawell Gift 120m heats.
He will be the backmarker in the semi-finals on Monday, with last year's Gift winner Ryan Tarrant never getting warm before finishing well back off scratch in his heat.
Endale Mekonnen (Hopper Crossing) ran the fastest time of the day with a 12.07 from 7m.
Kinnersly impressed in scoring in the Stawell Women's Gift's seventh heat, running away in a dominant display.
Her time of 13.5 was the fastest to that point, but it and other eye-catching performances were all blown away by Queenslander Chloe Mannix-Power, who powered home in 13.34.
Ballarat's Grace Crowe and Halle Martin were each caught right on the line in heats to finish second.
HEAT 1: Grace Hewitt (Nelson Bay, NSW) 5.5m - 14.02sec
HEAT 2: Amelie Burger (Henley Beach, SA) 6.25m - 14.05sec
HEAT 3: Ellie Keratianos (Sunbury) 6.25m - 13.99sec
HEAT 4 - Aris Patsouris (Epping) 11m - 13.98sec
HEAT 5 - Angelina Windshuttle (Wattle Grove, NSW) 9.25m - 13.56sec
HEAT 6 - Ebony Newton (Wallalong, NSW) 7.5m - 13.78sec
HEAT 7 - Chloe Kinnersly (Lucas) 9.75m - 13.50sec
HEAT 8 - Jemma Stapleton (Rowville) 10m - 14.05sec
HEAT 9 - Layla Watson (Grassmere) 7.5m - 13.60sec
HEAT 10 - Olivia Hastings (Seacliff, NSW) 3.75m - 13.73sec
HEAT 11 - Jemma Pollard (Whitebridge, NSW) 8.75m - 13.48sec
HEAT 12 - Chloe Mannix-Power (Mermaid Beach, Qld) 4.25m - 13.34sec
HEAT 13 - Charlotte Nielsen (Carnegie) 11m - 13.69sec
HEAT 14 - Jennifer King (Armadale) 11m - 13.55sec
HEAT 15 - Nicole Berridge (Belconnen ACT 5m - 13.86sec
HEAT 16 - Isabella Hollins (Bentleigh) 10.5m - 13.99sec
HEAT 1 - Endale Mekonnen (Hopper Crossing) 7m - 12.07sec
HEAT 2 - Tim Delahunty (Carrara, Queensland) 7.5m - 12.36sec
HEAT 3 - Jack Lacey (Bayswater) 9.5m - 12.15sec
HEAT 4 - Darcy Ireland (Warrandyte) 9.5m - 12.76sec
HEAT 5 - Tom Templeton (Mt Martha) 4.75m - 12.51sec
HEAT 6 - Aubery Watson (Grassmere) 8.5m - 12.58sec
HEAT 7 - Lawson Power (Frankston) 5m - 12.30sec
HEAT 8 - Maki Loukeris (Melbourne) 7.75m - 12.20sec
HEAT 9 - Cooper Sherman (Alfredton) 0.5m - 12.59sec
HEAT 10 - Brad Hunt (Burleigh Heads, Qld) 6.75m - 12.25sec
HEAT 11 - Daniel White-Alikakos (Camberwell) 7.75m - 12.69sec
HEAT 12 - Hugh Sharman (Redhead, NSW) 7.25m - 12.39sec
HEAT 13 - Harrison Kerr (Park Orchards) 3m - 12.59sec
HEAT 14 - Jake Ireland (Warrandyte) 5.5m - 12.21sec
HEAT 15 - Andrew Clare (Wavell Heights, Old) 3m - 12.39sec
HEAT 16 - Hamish Windstorm (Vaucluse, NSW) 3.25m - 12.54sec
HEAT 17 - Jerome Lugo (Richmond) 9.25m - 12.33sec
HEAT 18 - Leonard King (Pymont, NSW) 3.5m - 12.35sec
HEAT 19 - Jack Boulton (Wangaratta) 3.75m - 12.43sec
HEAT 20 - Ryan Ilett (Caringbah, NSW) 7.5m - 12.55sec
