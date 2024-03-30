Woman in serious condition after driver crashed into pole, propelled into couple

UPDATE, 4.40pm:
Victoria Police are investigation the car crash at Lake Wendouree which left an elderly woman in hospital.
A Police Victoria spokesperson said a male car driver hit a pole reversing then travelled forward onto the footpath and struck the man and woman, both in their 70s.
The female pedestrian was transported to hospital in a serious condition. The man was treated for non- life-threatening injuries.
The exact circumstances are being investigated.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.

A women, believed to be in her 70s, has been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital after being hit by a car at Lake Wendouree.
A pair in their 70s, who The Courier understands are not local to Ballarat, were hit by a car at Lake Wendouree on Wendouree Parade at just after 3pm on Saturday, March 30.
The woman was treated for a lower body injury and the man also in his 70s was assessed at the scene but didn't appear to require emergency treatment or support.
A Honda CR-V was on the scene with its back window smash in and sitting stationary on the grass close to the lake where people often sit to enjoy the view.
Ballarat Police were on the scene.
