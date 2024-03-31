Gallery | Lots of fun in Ballarat over the East long weekend

It was an Easter long weekend full of fun in Ballarat, with the city turning on the perfect weather to get out and about around town.
There was plenty to do including hanging out with the Easter Bunny in the Bridge Mall on Saturday, March 30, and playing with the animals at the Ballarat Wildlife Park.
Pictures by Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford.
