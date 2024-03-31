The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gallery | Lots of fun in Ballarat over the East long weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Adam Trafford and Lachlan Bence

It was an Easter long weekend full of fun in Ballarat, with the city turning on the perfect weather to get out and about around town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.