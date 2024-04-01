The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Kinnersly wins through to Stawell Women's Gift final

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 1 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kinnersly wins through to Stawell Women's Gift final
Kinnersly wins through to Stawell Women's Gift final

Chloe Kinnersly will line up in her first Stawell Women's Gift final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.