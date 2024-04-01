Kinnersly wins through to Stawell Women's Gift final

Chloe Kinnersly will line up in her first Stawell Women's Gift final.
The Ballarat 18-year-old clinched her spot with a commanding win in the fourth of six semi-finals at Central Park on Monday.
She was as impressive as anyone in running 13.51 seconds.
Kinnersly is chasing a Stawell double after taking out the women's 70m final on Sunday.
Queensland beach sprinter Chloe Mannix-Power confirmed her favouritism with an awesome 13.42.
FINAL FIELD
Chloe Mannix-Power 4.25m - 13.42sec
Layla Watson 7.5m - 13.62
Jemma Pollard 8.75m - 13.49
Angelina Windshuttle 9.25m - 13.52
Chloe Kinnersly 9.75m - 13.51
Jennifer King 11m - 13.51
COOPER Sherman from Ballarat was run out in the Stawell Gift semi-finals.
Running off the back mark of 0.5m, he had too much ground to make on outmarker Jerome Lugo (9.25m), who controlled the the opening semi-final from go to whoa.
Sherman, 19 was doing his best work late and will now go to the 400m in the nationals in Adelaide later this month.
Queenslanders will have a big say with Lugo joined by Brad Hunt, who are like Mannix Power trained by Brett Robinson.
FINAL FIELD
Jake Ireland 5.5m - 12.30sec
Brad Hunt 6.75m - 12.33
Endale Mekonnen 7m - 12.23
Maki Loukeris 7.75m - 12.28
Jerome Lugo 9.25m - 12.39
Jack Lacey 9.5m - 12.23
