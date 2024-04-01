Lacey, Mannix-Power win rain-delayed Stawell Gifts

Highly fancied duo Jack Lacey and Chloe Mannix-Power have claimed the winners' cheques of $40,000 in the rain-delayed Stawell Gift finals.
Lacey (9.5m) from Bayswater edged out fellow Victorian and backmarker Jake Ireland (5.5m) by the barest of margins in the 120m Gift on a rain-soaked track on Monday - more than two hours after the scheduled starting time.
The Stawell Gift and Stawell Women's Gift finals were in danger of not being run after a thunderstorm hit Central Park and left large sections of the oval, including the Gift track, under water.
Mannix-Power, a former beach sprinter from Queensland, came off the back mark of 4.25m to run down Ballarat's Chloe Kinnersly (9.75m) in the Women's Gift.
Kinnersly found herself in front late in the final, but had no answer to the finishing power of Mannix Power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.