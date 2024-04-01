The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Lacey, Mannix-Power win rain-delayed Stawell Gifts

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 1 2024 - 6:21pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Chloe Kinnersly (green) hits the line just short of Stawell Women's Gift winner Chloe Mannix-Power on Monday. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
Ballarat's Chloe Kinnersly (green) hits the line just short of Stawell Women's Gift winner Chloe Mannix-Power on Monday. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.

Highly fancied duo Jack Lacey and Chloe Mannix-Power have claimed the winners' cheques of $40,000 in the rain-delayed Stawell Gift finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.