Why this recovered gambler is not surprised millions are still being lost through pokies

Buninyong man Dan Irwin reaches a milestone on April 25 - 12 years since he last gambled.
Mr Irwin considered himself a "lifelong gambler", starting back in the 1980s as a teenager.
At 54, he now looks back at the last days of gambling in 2012, when he was tens of thousands of dollars in debt, lost his family home, and lost his job.
Mr Irwin said back as a young man in his late teens, gambling was a way to be part of the group.
"I knew nothing about it but put $20 into group betting," he said.
Mr Irwin often had money from playing football or cricket, using it to be able to gamble with the boys.
For around 10 to 15 years "drinking and gambling went hand in hand", Mr Irwin said.
"I never thought I had a problem and then it gradually got worse," he said.
"It cost me a marriage early on and another marriage towards the end of my career in football."
Mr Irwin played football until his late thirties, but it turned out retiring meant his gambling would further spiral out of control.
"I hit rock bottom there," he said.
"The gambler in you looks for an easy way out."
Mr Irwin considered taking his own life more than once, including thinking about jumping off a bridge near his mother's house in Melton.
"For some reason I turned around and saw a little girl in a car and I had a two-year-old at the time and for whatever reason that got me to back down and started to seek some help," he said.
Mr Irwin said the biggest problem for gamblers was admitting there was a problem.
"You always think you've got it under control," he said.
"But if you think of the worst person you can be, that's the person you become. You became a liar, a very poor husband, father and a really crappy friend.
"You are just the absolute worst version of yourself."
At the worst of it, Mr Irwin said he was gambling on basketball in Europe where he didn't even know the teams or who was playing.
"It wasn't what I was betting on, it's just the fact I had a bid on," he said.
Mr Irwin said it was like any addiction - you have the drink, take the drug, get a fix and "you're right for the day".
Mr Irwin said the start of his journey to get help was being open with his friends about his struggles and not coping.
"I slowly made it back but it wasn't easy," he said.
Mr Irwin said one of the hardest things was people still see you are the person you were while at rock bottom.
"(There are) people you hurt along the way, so getting trust and respect back is in some ways impossible," he said.
The "gambler in you", Mr Irwin said, can be a great liar and great at trying to get away with "getting a fix".
"Never lie to a gambler, because we've told them all," he said.
Mr Irwin went to Gamblers Anonymous, peer meetings, and "did everything (he) could".
"There is not one fit for everybody, all journeys to recovery are going to be different," Mr Irwin said.
The February 2024 statistics from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission showed $4.9 million ($4,892,912.52) was spent in the Ballarat local government area, in 14 hotels or clubs.
In January 2024, just over $5 million was spent on gambling in Ballarat LGA.
The January and February 2024 figures are almost the exact same as the 2023 amounts reported.
Mr Irwin said the figure doesn't surprise him.
"Ballarat's one of the worst country areas and it's not getting any better, it's only getting worse," he said.
City of Greater Bendigo spent slightly less on gambling over the same period, $4.6 million in February and $4.7 million in January 2024.
He said he was concerned betting was a part of Australia's culture.
"Everyone wants to have a bet on Melbourne Cup, as it's the 'Aussie thing to do' but it's not the Aussie thing to do, to talk about it and actually help your mates," Mr Irwin said.
Once he got back on track and during recovery, Mr Irwin became a Re-Spin peer support volunteer, sharing his story with others.
For 10 years, he offered support for others struggling, a listening ear and be someone who had gone through that harrowing journey who could offer advice.
For a few years now, Mr Irwin speaks at schools about gambling addiction and at sporting clubs, telling his story, something that surprises even him as someone who was once sacred of public speaking.
Mr Irwin said there was a lot more access to gambling now and was glad talks are in schools.
"You learn these things young," he said.
"My teenage daughter's friends are getting gambling counselling now. They're gambling on football."
Mr Irwin said people need to know help was out there.
"It's just about making people aware," he said.
"There are a lot of different ways to get help on the Gambler's Help website."
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
