Concerns children left in 'limbo' after Ballarat Golf Club drops junior coach

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 3 2024 - 5:00am
Ballarat Junior Golf Academy coach Andrew Cartledge. File picture
Parents are worried their children have been left in "limbo" after the Ballarat Golf Club ended its junior coach's contract, leaving the future of roughly 180 junior players in question.

