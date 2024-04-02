Ballarat recruit ready to fire up against former team

Recruit Luke Rosendale is sure to get some extra attention in his debut for the Ballarat Miners in the NBL1 South men's season opener.
Rosendale suits up against his former team Bendigo Braves at Selkirk Stadium on Wednesday night.
While he will have a big enthusiastic home crowd backing him, he is certain to be made to earn his keep by the Braves.
Ballarat and Bendigo have one of the biggest rivalries in the NBL1 South conference.
They have been engaged in some classics over the years and Rosendale's off-season move is certain to add some spice to this round one encounter.
Rosendale had a break-out season with Bendigo in 2023, being the competition's youth player of the year after averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
New Miners coach Luke Brennan knows him well and is looking forward to cutting him loose against the Braves.
Each goes into the new NBL1 season from South East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBL, where Brennan was an assistant coach and Rosendale a development player.
Rosendale joins Nick Stoddart and Majok Majok as newcomers for the Miners this season to combine forces with import and last season's most valuable player Tyler Rudolph.
Unfortunately Majok will not be on court against Bendigo.
Fresh from being part of the Tasmania Jackjumpers' historic first NBL championship campaign a training player, Majok is tying up a few loose ends before relocating to Ballarat.
The 31-year-old power forward is another who has worked with Brennan - at the Warwick Senators in NBL1 West.
As well as Tasmania, the experienced Majok has had stints with Melbourne United, the New Zealand Breakers and Perth Wildcats in the NBL
Stoddart is guard from Brisbane Capitals NBL1 North and is another who provides experience.
With Ballarat and Bendigo each missing play-offs last season, they will be eager to get their campaigns off to a winning start.
Brennan said the Miners were "super excited" to finally get the season under way after the hard work of the pre-season.
"We just want to get started."
While recognising the history of the rivalry between Ballarat and Bendigo, Brennan said he was not putting any particular focus on that aspect.
"Every game's important. Some more than others, but all important," he said.
The Miners will be without promising youngster Ned Renfree, who is overseas with the Australian under-19 team, and Zac Dunmore, who has a minor injury concern.
Bendigo will unveil new imports Andrew Robinson (United States) and Koch Bar (South Sudan), shooting guard Rowan Mackenzie arrives from WA.
Ballarat Miners v Bendigo Braves
at Selkirk Stadium
Wednesday, 8pm
MINERS - 2023
10th - 11 wins, 11 losses
BRAVES - 2023
13th - 10 wins, 12 losses
Head-to-head
Bendigo 99 d Ballarat 93
Ballarat 118 d Bendigo 100
Tyler Rudolph (import)
Majok Majok*
Luke Rosendale*
Nick Stoddart*
Ethan Fiegert
Zac Dunmore,
Ned Renfree
Jake Lloyd
Max Cody
Amos Brooks
*First season recruit
