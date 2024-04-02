The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Bravo4Ballarat: Why this simple gesture means so much

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 3 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Benjamin, Olivia Bates, Dr Melinda Dalman, Michaela Beggs, Jake Thompson, Ivor Riesewyk, Des Hudson, Kate Davis, Rick Collins and Amelia Bennetts. Picture by Adam Trafford
Stuart Benjamin, Olivia Bates, Dr Melinda Dalman, Michaela Beggs, Jake Thompson, Ivor Riesewyk, Des Hudson, Kate Davis, Rick Collins and Amelia Bennetts. Picture by Adam Trafford

After a week of difficult news in the Ballarat business community, as long-standing hospitality brands shut their doors - these leaders are trying to change focus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.