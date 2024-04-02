Bravo4Ballarat: Why this simple gesture means so much

After a week of difficult news in the Ballarat business community, as long-standing hospitality brands shut their doors - these leaders are trying to change focus.
Business leaders Stuart Benjamin and Kate Davis have teamed up to encourage residents to celebrate good service across all sectors in a new social media campaign.
Mr Benjamin said it was a tough time for business deadlines with a tough economic climate.
"We hear a lot of sad stories ... we wanted to see some positive news out there," he said.
Often praise is placed on Ballarat's hospitality scene, but Mr Benjamin said they wanted to extend the positive gesture to all services like your vet, gardener or gym.
Studio manager at BFT Ballarat, Jake Thompson, said word of mouth was a key part of their business.
"It's nice to know that when we get out of bed at 4.30 in the morning, people enjoy coming to see us," he said.
To get involved, Ballarat residents are urged to share a social media post about a positive business story using the hashtag #bravo4ballarat.
Mr Benjamin said he and Ms Davis would be working to amplify these stories.
"We understand that maybe it's just a hashtag, and maybe it doesn't seem like much," he said.
"But when we call out a business and we celebrate their successes, it means a lot."
Saigon Allee owner Rick Collins said margins are tight in hospitality, staffing is difficult and people are spending less.
He said a campaign like this helps business owners feel less isolated in the Ballarat business community.
"It is not a good thing that [we are struggling] across the board, but there is comfort that you're probably not doing anything wrong in your own business," he said.
"It's just the economic situation we're currently in."
Raglan Street Clinic's Dr Melinda Dalman said people often think they need to go to Melbourne to get what they need, but should instead focus on what is available in their backyard, while APCO Alfredton owner Olivia Bates said positive feedback was a great morale boost for staff.
