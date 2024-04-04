Stunning 1920s architecturally designed home

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Situated in the heart of Ballarat's vibrant CBD, this 1920s solid brick and fully renovated home offers an incredibly luxurious lifestyle.
With a contemporary design architecturally crafted by award-winning local firm Projects Now Architects, this residence has as an impressive presence in one of the city's prominent streets.
Situated a short walk from Sturt Street and 900 metres from picturesque Lake Wendouree, the new occupants will enjoy easy access to transportation and recreational activities.
The property is also conveniently located close to doctors, theatres and Ballarat's finest schools, making it an ideal choice for families seeking convenience and comfort.
Inside is a spacious interior, adorned with natural light and stylish finishes. The ground floor has an expansive living area, perfect for hosting gatherings.
The modern kitchen features sleek cabinetry, high-quality appliances and ample counter space, making it a dream space for entertaining. Large bifold doors off the kitchen lead to the spacious undercover alfresco area.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area, providing the perfect place for enjoying meals together and creating lasting memories.
The formal living room and study area offer abundant entertaining options, catering to not only family needs, but also those working from home.
The home compromises five well-appointed bedrooms, each of large proportions. With two bathrooms, including two separate powder rooms, the home caters to the whole family effortlessly.
The extension of the house ensures an abundance of natural light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere.
There is hydronic heating and ducted central heating and cooling, along with an ambient open wood fire, ensuring year-round comfort.
Outside, the property has ample off-street parking, including a double car garage that provides convenience and security for vehicles.
Whether you're entertaining guests with the seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity, or enjoying the serenity of the landscaped garden, the outdoor area provides endless possibilities for relaxation and enjoyment.
Don't miss your chance to experience luxury living in the heart of Ballarat's CBD. Contact the agency to arrange a viewing and make your dreams a reality.
