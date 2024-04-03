The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL: knee injury outs Gordon premiership star for season

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 3 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon lines up before last year's CHFL grand final. File photo
Gordon lines up before last year's CHFL grand final. File photo

Central Highlands Football League reigning premier Gordon has been dealt a major blow with a season-ending knee injury to one of its most dynamic players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.