'These young people are amazing': playhouse fun for Autism Awareness Day

Ballarat indoor play centre Funbugs was full of laughter and joy in celebration of a special day for those in Ballarat's autism community.
Tuesday, April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day, an internationally recognised day which draws attention to autistic people in the community, and their contributions.
As part of the day's events, the Ballarat Autism Network hosted a play day at Funbugs for families of children with autism.
Autism Network committee member Laurel Petch said the group hosted event such as these to help families bridge the often isolating gap made when they receive an autism diagnosis.
"It is a hard thing for families to be included in the community and to find their little network of friends," Ms Petch said.
"One of the biggest things is inclusion - even if it is just to a birthday party and you are being invited. A lot of autistic children miss out on birthday parties for example.
"I think if people had a better understanding of what autism is and how it affects people, they would realise that these young people are amazing, creative and sweet. If you get to know them, they are actually adorable."
According to data from Autism Spectrum Australia, one in 40 people in Australia are autistic, which includes one-third of NDIS participants.
Funbugs owners Jamie and Julie Wilson themselves have an autistic son, Lucas, and said they partnered with the Ballarat Autism Network as it was a cause close to their heart.
"It opened up our eyes to see that we are not alone and there is a lot of support out there for us," Julie said.
"But it is amazing once you do get involved in something like this as to the amount of help that is out there. It is not just the help from community organisations, it is other family members.
"A lot of these people here will come into Funbugs, we will have a conversation and you walk out feeling so refreshed that it is not just me."
The couple took over the business nine months ago and have since implemented a neurodivergent night, where things are kept quiet and a supportive environment is fostered.
"Our instant gratification was to ensure that children of all types can come here, enjoy and play," Jamie said.
"While the children are out there exploring, the parents can have that little bit of free time, allowing us to help support them and look after their children.
"At the end of the day put smiles on their faces, which is what both the Autism Network and Funbugs are all about."
Ballarat Autism Network works closely with parents of autistic children like Julie and Jamie Wilson, not only to provide fellowship, but point them in the right direction of support services.
The group also works with adults recently diagnosed with autism, something Ms Petch said was becoming increasingly common as the public before more aware of autism and its symptoms.
"A lot of parents also get really overwhelmed when they get a diagnosis because there is a lot of paperwork," Ms Petch said.
"We as the network can actually help them by sending them off or providing them with where they can go to get help as well.
"We are always there for a listen or an ear, which can be quite helpful too. Often it is your world, it does change you as a person."
Among the many myths that exist about autistic people, Ms Petch said the most common one she would like to see dispelled was that "autistic people have a look".
"Autism does not have a look, you can't tell who is autistic and who is not by looking at them," Ms Petch said.
She also said it was untrue that autistic people lack empathy, emotions or a sense of humour.
"It is just about making changes, making it a little bit more inclusive and making little allowances," Ms Petch said.
