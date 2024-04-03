Kah, Hickmott dominate Ballarat gallops

Champion jockey Jamie Kah and South Australian trainer Michael Hickmott combined to dominate Ballarat races on Wednesday.
Kah won the first four races - three for Hickmott.
They started the run with Togetherforever ($1.30 favourite) in the Whitford Liquid Waste Maiden, 1000m and Spirit of Camelot ($2.50) in The Haymarket 3yo Maiden, 1000m.
The James Cummings-trained Snack Bar ($1.70 favourite) then captured the Porter Plant 2yo Maiden, 1200m, before Kah and Hickmott and Kah again struck with High Five ($2.05 favourite) in the Evergreen Turf Maiden, 1400m.
Hickmott's older brother Rob is based in Ballarat.
"It's great prizemoney here and certainly something we are going to be look at doing a lot more going forward," Hickmott said.
"The fact my farm is the right side of Melbourne and we have a base here at Ballarat we can use here with Rob.
"We are certainly looking to travel a lot more horses to Victoria."
