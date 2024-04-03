The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Working class Miners show a different type of resolve

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 4 2024 - 10:32am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Import Tyler Rudolph continued of his 2023 season with 26 points in the opening game of 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Import Tyler Rudolph continued of his 2023 season with 26 points in the opening game of 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

It might have been just his first game in charge, but it was hard to not be swept up in the enthusiasm of new Ballarat Miners coach Luke Brennan after a first-up win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.