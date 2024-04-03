Working class Miners show a different type of resolve

It might have been just his first game in charge, but it was hard to not be swept up in the enthusiasm of new Ballarat Miners coach Luke Brennan after a first-up win.
The Miners looked sharp in their 97-86 win over a plucky Bendigo Braves who refused to go away in a match that ebbed and flowed until the very last moments.
With recruit Luke Rosendale immediately endearing himself to his new team - against his old side - star import and consummate professional Tyler Rudolph hitting the court in exactly the same form which saw him named the club MVP and NBL1 South team of the year member last year and a couple of huge cameos from Max Cody, the Miners started the year with a bang.
For Brennan, in front of an 1000-strong school-holiday crowd, it was a dream beginning to his career in charge in Ballarat.
"It's exciting, the result is great, but the fact that the town is all turned out tonight to see it is fantastic," he said.
"I'm so excited for us to be able to play in what I've got no doubt will be the best fans in the league
"We've tried to build this team with a lot of depth and we feel we have a lot to give, not only (Tasmania JackJumpers premiership player) Majok Majok, but we've also got Ned Renfree who's been representing Australia overseas and Zac Dunmore to come back from a calf injury.
"I think one we're fully loaded, we're going to be a deep team. If we figure it all out and play together, I think we'll have a pretty decent season."
Despite being understrength, Brennan was able to rotate his team throughout the night, giving all listed players some time on the court.
"One of the things I noticed coming into town was the depth of talent at the club and this town has," he said.
"It is my job to put them in jobs where they can be successful and I think a deep team will always be a successful team.
"Tonight we saw players come in who were fearless, helped us swing the game with some really big plays that don't take talent, but it's when you play hard.
"We've got some stuff we know we have to work on, but it's just the start of the journey, another 40 minutes on Sunday."
He said the most pleasing aspect of the win was the resolve his side showed. Early in the last quarter the Miners skipped out to a 10-point lead, only to see Bendigo draw level with five minutes to go.
But the Miners steadied late to finish off with 33 points in the last quarter to draw away to the win.
"We've spent a lot of time investing in our values and what's going to be the important thing for us as a team. What was really important to the guys was playing out the full 40 minutes," he said.
"We understand that basketball is a game of runs and regardless of the scoreboard, if we play the right way, the scoreboard will take care of itself.
"Tor Tor checking in and hitting those big triples, Jackson (Talbot) and Ethan (Fiegert) coming off the bench, Jake Lloyd making big plays in the last quarter, Max Cody playing his backside off, there's plenty there."
Ballarat Miners 97 (L Rosendale 28. T rudolph 26, M Cody 16) def Bendigo Braves 86 (A Robinson 28, R Mackenzie 22)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.