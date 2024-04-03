The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

Ballarat Miners women have some work ahead after tough opening round loss

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 4 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Bunton was a stand-out for the Ballarat Miners in her debut with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Picture by Adam Trafford
Alex Bunton was a stand-out for the Ballarat Miners in her debut with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Picture by Adam Trafford

THERE is plenty of hope for the Ballarat Miners women's team this season and while there's still a host of big names to still arrive at the club, there's a lot of work for coach Kennedy Kareema to do in coming weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.