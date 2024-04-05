Is local government 'under attack from all sides'?

A notice of motion from Cr Ben Taylor referred to 'matters outside of the jurisdiction of council [which] include referendums at federal level, international matters over which council has no legislated authority or responsibility, lacking a clear connection to City of Ballarat's ratepayers and residents and therefore, to have relatively low direct impact on them. These matters include but are not limited to: war and conflicts; international treaties; recognition of countries as legitimate states; global climate and energy accords and other similar documents'.