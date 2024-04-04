Ballarat picks up transferred jumps races

Ballarat Turf Club will have a dual track meeting on Sundaym, April 7, with races on its turf and synthetic surfaces.
The meeting has been transferred from Hamilton, where it has been found the track needs more time to consolidate after a renovation.
The program will feature four jumps races on the turf and five flat events on the synthethic.
These will be the first jumps races at Sportsbet-Ballarat for the year.
Ballarat's only other jumps program for 2024 will be on Sunday, August 25.
That all jumps day features the Grand National Steeplechase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.