The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Facing death, Darcy is praying for one final trip with his family

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
April 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terminal Cancer patient Darcy King, 22, wants to fulfill his final wish of travelling to the Northern Territory with his family. Picture by Adam Trafford
Terminal Cancer patient Darcy King, 22, wants to fulfill his final wish of travelling to the Northern Territory with his family. Picture by Adam Trafford

After a routine medical appointment in 2021 Darcy King and his mother were driving back to Ballarat when they received a phone call with the worst news imaginable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.