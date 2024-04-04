Australian Opal Chloe Bibby officially joins the Miners

The clearance has arrived and it's official, Australian Opals star Chloe Bibby is now a Ballarat Miner.
Bibby, who has been named in the Australian Opals squad of 26 alongside former Miners Jade Melbourne and Zitina Aukuso and rising star Georgia Amoore is returning to regional Victoria for the season.
Bibby who originates from Warracknabeal and played for the Horsham Hornets, brings a wealth of NBL1, WNBL and American college experience, having attended Mississippi State and Maryland.
In the opening match on Wednesday, Bibby warmed up with the Miners prior to the match against Bendigo, but was unable to play due to her clearance not being received in time.
Women's Head Coach Kennedy Kereama said Bibby would be a huge boost to the squad.
"Chloe Bibby's remarkable accomplishments on the court speak for themselves, from being crowned MVP in Poland to recently earning a spot in the Opals squad and leading the NBL1 South in scoring last season," he said.
"Her versatility as a player, coupled with her impressive rebounding, perimeter shooting, ability to get to the basket, shoot the mid-range jumper and post up smaller guards, makes her a valuable asset.
"To be able to add a regional Victorian talent that has had a decorated collegiate career at Maryland, who then earned herself a training camp deal with the Minnesota Lynx and then backed that up with a great WNBL season in 2023.
"Chloe's addition to our NBL1 program is a huge addition. We cannot wait to see the impact she will bring to our team and the club this season."
Bibby said she was thrilled to be a part of the Ballarat team this season.
"I'm super excited to be joining the Miners this season. I have always heard great things about the club and have family here so the connection and choice to sign with Ballarat was easy," she siad
"The team Kennedy has put together is really strong and I just can't wait to get out on the court."
The Miners women and men will hit the court again at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday, both up against Geelong United.
The Geelong United side looks a little different this season with Opals star Sara Blicavs out of the team with injury.
For both United teams, it will be their first hit-out of the new season, while the Miners will have learned plenty from their opening round results, the women going down to powerhouse Bendigo, while the men getting the job done by 11 points.
Sunday's women's clash tips off at noon, with the men to follow at 2pm.
